Lady Kitty Spencer, the late Princess Diana’s niece, just took a turn on the runway.

The 26-year-old walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s Italian Christmas show at Harrods on Thursday. Kitty is the daughter of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer at the Dolce & Gabbana Italian Christmas at Harrods on Nov. 2 in London, England.

Spencer posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the show on Instagram.

A post shared by Kitty Spencer (@kitty.spencer) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Spencer began walking for Dolce & Gabbana earlier this year at Milan Fashion Week. She’s now walked and appeared at events for the design house a few times as part of D&G’s millennial-focused fashion campaigns.

Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Kitty Spencer walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 26 in Milan, Italy.

Andreas Rentz via Getty Images Kitty Spencer walks the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana secret show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 23 in Milan, Italy.

Venturelli via Getty Images Kitty Spencer attends the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week on September 24 in Milan, Italy.

Venturelli via Getty Images Kitty Spencer attends Dolce & Gabbana Queen Of Hearts Party show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 24 in Milan, Italy.

Spencer is very active on social media and loves to attend fashion shows. She’s also a big fan of Lena Dunham and the shows “Friends” and “House of Cards,” according to an interview with Vanity Fair.

Though Spencer was very young when Princess Diana was alive, she still has fond memories of her late aunt.

“There are only a few memories, but special memories and happy memories, and I’m so lucky to have those,” she told Vanity Fair.