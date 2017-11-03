Lady Kitty Spencer, the late Princess Diana’s niece, just took a turn on the runway.
The 26-year-old walked in Dolce & Gabbana’s Italian Christmas show at Harrods on Thursday. Kitty is the daughter of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer.
Spencer posted behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the show on Instagram.
Spencer began walking for Dolce & Gabbana earlier this year at Milan Fashion Week. She’s now walked and appeared at events for the design house a few times as part of D&G’s millennial-focused fashion campaigns.
Spencer is very active on social media and loves to attend fashion shows. She’s also a big fan of Lena Dunham and the shows “Friends” and “House of Cards,” according to an interview with Vanity Fair.
Though Spencer was very young when Princess Diana was alive, she still has fond memories of her late aunt.
“There are only a few memories, but special memories and happy memories, and I’m so lucky to have those,” she told Vanity Fair.
It’s clear Lady Kitty shares one major thing in common with Diana ― her love of fashion.
