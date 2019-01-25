FAA Halts Some Flights To LaGuardia Airport, Citing Staffing Shortage

The Federal Aviation Administration is halting some flights to New York’s LaGuardia Airport due to staffing issues with air traffic controllers, CNBC first reported﻿.

A “slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities” in New York and Florida led the FAA to “adjust operations to a safe rate,” the administration said in a statement to reporters.

It wasn’t immediately clear which flights would be affected at LaGuardia. An NBC reporter said flights are still taking off and landing but that “the rate of them has slowed.”

Airlines are telling me the FAA has not halted ALL flights into LGA. Planes are landing and taking off. The rate of them has slowed — Kris Van Cleave (@krisvancleave) January 25, 2019

The FAA’s flight delay site reports arriving flights to LaGuardia are being delayed by an average of one and a half hours.

President Donald Trump reportedly has been briefed on the situation.

NEW from @PressSec on air traffic control issues: “The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports. We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA.” — Justin Sink (@justinsink) January 25, 2019

Elected officials and union leaders have argued that the ongoing government shutdown puts flight passengers at risk. Many air traffic controllers and other staff members aren’t being paid, leading some to resign.

It’s not yet clear whether the increase in sick leave has anything to do with a worker strike, but unions representing all aviation workers on Wednesday called for action amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

“It is unprecedented,” said the National Air Traffic Controllers Association, the Air Line Pilots Association and the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA. “This is already the longest government shutdown in the history of the United States and there is no end in sight. In our risk averse industry, we cannot even calculate the level of risk currently at play, nor predict the point at which the entire system will break.”

The controllers union warned Wednesday that a shortage of controllers, who have been working without pay for more than a month, was creating risks to the air-travel system.