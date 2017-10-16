Oil Rig Explodes In Louisiana, Injuring 7

An oil rig exploded in Louisiana on Sunday night, injuring at least seven people, authorities said, with one other person believed to be missing.

The platform, located near St. Charles Parish in Lake Pontchartrain, ignited sometime around 7 p.m. local time. Residents nearby reported hearing a large explosion before the rig was engulfed in flames.

“My house actually shook,” Andrew Love told the Times-Picayune Sunday evening. “At first I thought it was a sonic boom or something, I had no idea what was happening.”

The City of Kenner Government said on Facebook that cleaning chemicals ignited on the surface of the oil rig, although they were unsure if the chemicals caught fire before or after the explosion. The rig was undergoing cleaning at the time of the explosion.

An oil rig is currently on fire in Lake Pontchartrain which caused the sound earlier tonight. We will keep you informed if this impacts SCP. — St. Charles Parish (@stcharlesgov) October 16, 2017

“Several people have been rescued from the active fire on the rig,” Antwan Harris, a spokesman for Jefferson Parish, said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press.

All of those injured were taken to nearby hospitals, but five were described to be in critical condition with blast-type injuries and burns. No deaths have been reported, although search and rescue crews are still searching for one person.

The platform is owned by Clovelly Oil Co. A lawyer for the company told the AP that it was working to stop oil flow from the platform and conduct a safe burn off if necessary.