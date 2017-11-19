Langley IT Solutions White Rock Surrey Network Maintenance Expert Darren Coleman

Darren Coleman, of Coleman Technologies, was the featured speaker at the Business Expert Forum at Harvard Faculty Club. His company offers high quality IT solutions for any business.

Cyber security specialist Darren Coleman was a featured speaker at the annual thought leaders conference Business Expert Forum at the Harvard Faculty Club. These thought leaders include CEOs, dignitaries, professionals, best-selling authors, technical and medical experts from around the world.

Colemans’ journey to becoming a best-selling author and speaking at Harvard began with a phone call and a request. To the audience at Harvard he said, “Was it a request or was it an opportunity! You have to bring your ‘A’ game!”

The opportunity was to be a featured contributing author in the book ‘Easy Prey: How to Protect Your Business from Data Breach, Cyber Crime and Employee Fraud’.” The book became a No. 1 best-seller on Amazon.

While public speaking was not his forte` and he wasn’t a stellar student, Coleman said, “To be here speaking at Harvard is truly fantastic.”

We know that a large part of our business comes from referrals from happy, satisfied clients,” said Coleman, “that is why we work so hard to go above and beyond the call of duty.”

Coleman told how he became to own the business that now bears his name and explained the one major stipulation he had to honor. “I had to continue to service and honor all of the existing customers that had warranties and service obligations for which they had already been paid. Looking back, it wasn’t a very big obligation. It’s something I would have done. It’s something I learned from my father,” said Coleman.

Coleman’s advice to the audience at Harvard Faculty Club was as follows: “As entrepreneurs, be willing to commit to your clients, your customers and especially to your family. It’s our commitment that allows us to have things that we cherish. In business, commitment has been the defining factor that has enabled me to survive and thrive.”

Darren Coleman is the owner of Coleman Technologies located in Langley, BC, Canada.

Coleman is a passionate information technology professional, entrepreneur and technology author based in British Columbia. He founded Coleman Technologies in 1999, and since that time has prided himself on his high quality services across a range of areas.

These include consulting, IT management services, computer security, and more. In addition to this, he has achieved certifications as an Information Technology and Computer Support Specialist, as a Certified Ethical hacker, and a Datto Certified Advanced Technician. He has been featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and CW.

More information can be found at: http://colemantechnologies.com.

