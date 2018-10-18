Lara Trump Says More Women Will Vote Republican Due To 'Kavanaugh Effect'

Lara Trump thinks more women are “inspired” to vote for Republicans in the upcoming midterm elections because of the “Kavanaugh effect.”

“After what I like to call the Kavanaugh effect ... the number of women that I think are more inspired on the Republican end now to get out and vote is really astonishing,” Lara Trump, wife to President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump, told Fox News host Shannon Bream during a Wednesday evening segment.

Lara Trump, who’s currently campaigning across the country for the president, said the confirmation of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh, despite allegations of sexual assault or misconduct, has galvanized women to vote Republican.

“I’ve found women coming up to me telling me how frustrated they were with [with the confirmation process], how much it makes them want to go out and vote for Republicans,” Lara Trump continued.

.@LaraLeaTrump: “After the Kavanaugh confirmation, the number of women that I think are more inspired on the Republican end now to get out and vote is really astonishing.” @FoxNewsNight pic.twitter.com/EE1Qw57GeF — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2018

“I was in North Carolina yesterday and the number of women that turned out at all the places I went, all the events supporting the president, supporting these midterm candidates — it was pretty amazing,” she added earlier. “Women in this country want to know the country is headed in the right direction. They want to know that their children are being taken care of, that the future is good for them, that this country is safer. And under Donald Trump they can say that all those things are true.”

Although a Washington Post-ABC News poll revealed people on both sides are more motivated to get out and vote this year, Donald Trump’s persistent remarks disparaging women has reportedly lost him female voters who sided with him in the 2016 election, according to another Washington Post analysis.