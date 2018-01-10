In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, entrepreneur and CEO of The Connor Group, Larry Connor, supported the victims with critical supplies and the use of his private aircraft and flight crew to transport the supplies to them. His team is also assisting evacuation efforts from San Juan, PR back to the US mainland.

Larry Connor

Founded in 1992, The Connor Group, has more than $2 billion in assets and operates luxury apartments in Minneapolis, Chicago, Austin, Nashville, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Dallas, Denver and in its home state of Ohio.

In this piece, I talked with Connor about his charitable giving, philosophy, business vision and more.

You and your team were quick to rise to the disaster that struck Puerto Rico. Do you always have a relief team on stand-by?

We don’t. That said, we believe in the Three Ps – people, processes and plans. In this case, we had the right mix of all three, which is what made the operation so successful. Our company’s three pilots – Brett Hunter, Russ Hunter and Shawn Riffee – did an outstanding job. They used some of processes we already have in place, came up with a great plan and then executed it.

You even sent your private aircraft with supplies to the affected areas. Tell us how you gathered all those supplies with such a quick turnaround?

We just filled the plane with food, water and medical supplies. If we were going to make the trip, we wanted every inch of the plane unoccupied with people to be filled with supplies. We ended up doing three round trips in one day – taking supplies in and returning with evacuees. Our pilots would spend only 30-60 minutes on the ground for each unload and then get back in the air. They were relentless. In total, we were able to help 30 people evacuate and delivered about 2,000 pounds of supplies.

Have you helped other disaster-struck areas before?

Yes. After the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, we made three trips to bring medical supplies to the island.

Do you also have welfare or philanthropic programs other than emergency services like this one?

We don’t refer to it as welfare or philanthropy, but we operate an organization called The Connor Group Kids & Community Partners that works with non-profits serving disadvantaged kids in the communities in which our company operates. We’re non-profit activist investors. So when we invest in a non-profit program, we’re not just writing checks to non-profits who ask us for money. We’re proactively seeking organizations that provide the biggest return on our investment to our customers – disadvantaged kids. So we’re big on metrics – both while vetting potential investments and while we’re tracking their effectiveness. Once we make a financial commitment to a program, we’re using all the resources, expertise and relationships in our company to leverage our investment and help improve these organizations – from recruiting to capital projects to marketing to finance, etc. Just like in business, we take a narrow-and-deep approach to our non-profit work. We don’t want to just write checks to 100 organizations. We’d much rather form long-term, strategic partnerships with a more targeted group.

What is your vision for your group? What can we expect to see in the future?

As a company, we recently finished our fourth five-year strategic plan, which has eight specific strategies. Our key initiatives always revolve around people – finding, developing and retaining our top-performing associates and developing key leaders. We’re also focused on maintaining our culture and doubling our transactional volume.