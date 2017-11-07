Democrat Larry Krasner Elected Philadelphia District Attorney

WASHINGTON — Democratic candidate Larry Krasner, a civil rights defense attorney with a history of suing the Philadelphia Police Department, has been elected as the city’s top prosecutor.

The heavy favorite following his May primary win, Krasner coasted to a victory Tuesday night over Republican opponent Beth Grossman. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 9 p.m.

In a speech to supporters Tuesday night, Krasner promised his election would herald “transformational change” in Philadelphia’s criminal justice system and a fairness “for a system that has systematically picked on black and brown people,” as The Inquirer reported.

“This is what a movement looks like,” he said.

Krasner, an advocate of criminal justice reform and an opponent of the death penalty and mass incarceration, has been hailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and other progressives.

“At a time when Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions is pushing the Department of Justice to restart the failed ‘War on Drugs,’ it is refreshing to see voters choose a prosecutor who wants to treat addiction as an illness, not a crime, and move to end mass incarceration,” Sanders said following Krasner’s primary win.

Sister Helen Prejean, a Roman Catholic nun and death penalty opponent, was among those who congratulated Krasner on Tuesday.

Congratulations to Philadelphia District Attorney-Elect Larry Krasner! Philly sent dozens of people (some innocent) to death row under past prosecutors. DA-Elect Krasner pledged that he will never seek the death penalty in any future case. @Krasner4DA — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) November 8, 2017

In February, Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced he would not seek a third term. He was later indicted on 29 federal fraud charges involving campaign funds and other financial disclosures, and, after pleading guilty to a bribery charge, was sentence in October to five years in prison.