Trump Aide Larry Kudlow Hospitalized After Heart Attack

White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has been hospitalized after suffering a heart attack on Monday, according to a tweet from President Donald Trump.

The former conservative commentator, whom Trump named to lead the National Economic Council in March, was sent to Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

The White House didn’t immediately comment on his condition.

Over the weekend, Kudlow waded into a tense back-and-forth between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after the Group of Seven gathering of the world’s major industrial nations in Canada’s Quebec province. Appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” show on Sunday, Kudlow called Trudeau’s criticism of Trump’s tariff proposals “a betrayal” that “really kind of stabbed us in the back.”

“He made an error,” Kudlow said. “He should take it back.”