Larry Nassar And Trainer Debbie Van Horn Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

“I heard during the testimonies that some of the parents were in the therapy room with their own child and Larry Nassar was performing this, and the parent couldn’t see,” Martha Karolyi said during an interview with Dateline in April. “How I could see?”

Walker County officials believe there was a “total failure” by USA Gymnastics to protect its athletes, Stroud said.

“Charging Larry Nassar with more crimes makes about as much sense as digging up Lee Harvey Oswald and charging him with JFK’s murder,” John Manly, an attorney who represents over 300 Nassar survivors, told NBC News.

He added that there “are at least five adults” who knew of Nassar’s behavior at the time and failed to report it.

“The message to people who were in charge of protecting children is that in Texas, if you fail to report molesters nothing will happen to you,” Manly said.