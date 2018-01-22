The Voices Of Larry Nassar's Victims Made It All The Way To The Women’s March

Larry Nassar’s sexual-abuse victims are finally getting more of the attention they so rightfully deserve.

Several protest signs at the Women’s March over the weekend featured quotes from survivors of the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University team doctor. The comments were from last week’s victim impact statements read aloud in court during Nassar’s sentencing hearing.

“Little girls don’t stay little forever. They grow into strong women that destroy your world,” read a sign featuring a quote from victim Kyle Stephens, the first woman to read an impact statement in court last week.

Nassar, who has been accused of sexual abuse by 140 women, has been sitting through a lengthy hearing before he’s sentenced on 10 counts of first-degree sexual misconduct. The hearing, which began on Jan. 16 and is set to conclude this week, is to feature victim impact statements from over 100 victims and family members. All of the impact statements have been emotional, cathartic and powerful.

Kyle Stephens I am SO happy I got to meet you yesterday. You are a hero. When you said these words I knew I had to be there. THANK YOU. ARMY OF SURVIVORS. pic.twitter.com/80qyTrX2TC — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) January 21, 2018

Other Women’s March signs included quotes from Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who has been outspoken about the abuse she endured at the hands of Nassar.

″We are now a force and you are nothing,” read one sign featuring a quote from Raisman.

“Larry, you do realize now that we, this group of women you so heartlessly abused over such a long period of time, are now a force and you are nothing,” she said. “The tables have turned, Larry. We are here and we are not going anywhere.”

Raisman, along with fellow Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, have all accused Nassar of sexually abusing them for years under the guise of medical treatment.

Scroll below to see other Women’s March signs that featured quotes from Nassar’s victims.

Kyle Stephens quote from the Nassar trial spotted at #WomensMarchNYC2018 #wehearyou pic.twitter.com/qRcxBaI0rL — Alexandra Svokos (@asvokos) January 20, 2018