Larry Nassar's Former Boss, Accused Of Sexual Assault Himself, Retires

William Strampel ― former dean of MSU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and longtime boss of Nassar, a convicted child molester ― signed an agreement to retire on Friday afternoon, effective June 30. Strampel, 70, supervised Nassar for almost 15 years, during which time Nassar abused hundreds of athletes. The former dean has also been arrested on charges involving accusations of sexual assault and harassment.

“As I said before, Strampel has not acted with the level of professionalism expected of an MSU employee, particularly one holding an office with the responsibility of patient safety,” MSU interim President John Engler said in a Friday statement.

“His conduct and attitude were unacceptable and went against the values of this university,” Engler continued. “While completing the tenure revocation process would have been highly satisfying, his immediate retirement means we have achieved the same goal ― the end of the relationship between Strampel and MSU.”

Engler tried to fire Strampel earlier this year but Strampel’s tenure status meant that the process would last until 2019. Strampel, who has been at MSU since 1999, will receive a final payment of $175,000. The payment, according to MSU’s statement, “represents a compromise of the salary Strampel claims he would have been entitled to over the duration of the lengthy tenure revocation process.”

Under the retirement agreement, Strampel forfeited emeritus status, which is an honor historically given to retiring faculty. He also won’t receive any executive-level benefits, but will receive basic health care coverage, The Detroit News reported.

Strampel did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.