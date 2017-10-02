Las Vegas Residents Line Up For Hours To Donate Blood To Shooting Victims

Las Vegas is battling its grief by giving back.
Local residents and reporters are tweeting photos of blood donors waiting in hours-long lines that stretch for blocks around donation centers and special donation events.
Soon after news broke about a mass shooting late Sunday at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip — which killed at least 58 people and left more than 500 injured — people from across the metropolitan area began flooding United Blood Services locations and the University Medical Center. Some people arrived before the locations even opened, showing up as early as 3:48 a.m. on Monday, according to reporter David Schuman of Las Vegas station KTNV.
The momentum continued throughout the day:
A University Medical Center staff member who was helping with the blood donation effort told HuffPost that due to the flood of volunteers, the center wouldn’t be taking any more donations on Monday.
But volunteers are encouraged to come later in the week to give blood.