Las Vegas Residents Line Up For Hours To Donate Blood To Shooting Victims

Las Vegas is battling its grief by giving back.

Local residents and reporters are tweeting photos of blood donors waiting in hours-long lines that stretch for blocks around donation centers and special donation events.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images People gather to donate blood at a special United Blood Services drive at a University Medical Center facility on Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Soon after news broke about a mass shooting late Sunday at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip — which killed at least 58 people and left more than 500 injured — people from across the metropolitan area began flooding United Blood Services locations and the University Medical Center. Some people arrived before the locations even opened, showing up as early as 3:48 a.m. on Monday, according to reporter David Schuman of Las Vegas station KTNV.

LOOK: parking lot of blood donation center on Charleston is full. At 3:48am. #Vegas is strong and compasionate. @BethFisherTV @ktnv pic.twitter.com/ltcQ3P6a9K — David Schuman (@david_schuman) October 2, 2017

The momentum continued throughout the day:

It's 6:40 am, and there is a line out the door and around the block. People waiting to donate blood at United Blood Services. #RJ pic.twitter.com/sGRMpUOHXc — Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) October 2, 2017

Another pic of blood center. My friend there says line is out the door. Again, this was at 4:15. People care. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Was1prG8Ml — David Schuman (@david_schuman) October 2, 2017

The line to donate blood is now wrapped around United Blood Services. Hundreds of people coming out to help in any way they can pic.twitter.com/GA6O2R37LS — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) October 2, 2017

The line kept getting longer, and people continued to wait to donate at united blood services. #RJnow #vegasshooting pic.twitter.com/2eUG6GJY26 — Bridget Bennett (@bridgetkbennett) October 2, 2017

The line at the united blood service on Whitney Ranch location. So happy to see so many people coming out to help. #LasVegas #mandalaybay pic.twitter.com/Xo8X3Qu661 — Jourdan Lasko (@Heilos) October 2, 2017

Just arrived at united blood services.



Look at this beautiful 3 hr line.



This is how Vegas comes together! pic.twitter.com/cjDkwBtS3N — ▽ (@3LAU) October 2, 2017

When tragedy strikes, Nevadans come together! This outpouring of support at United Blood Services is #BattleBorn! pic.twitter.com/e81oj5AxIf — Sen. Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) October 2, 2017

A University Medical Center staff member who was helping with the blood donation effort told HuffPost that due to the flood of volunteers, the center wouldn’t be taking any more donations on Monday.