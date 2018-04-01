Las Vegas Golden Knights Retire Jersey No. 58 To Honor Victims Of Last Year's Mass Shooting

The Las Vegas Golden Knights, the city’s National Hockey League team, honored the 58 victims of the Oct. 1 mass shooting before the start of their home game Saturday.

A banner hung from the rafters at T-Mobile Arena with the 58 names of those killed nearly six months earlier at a country music festival in Las Vegas when 64-year-old gunman Stephen Paddock fired hundreds of rounds into the crowd from his hotel room.

“Tonight, we fly 58 stars in the sky as a reminder that the 58 will always be with us,” the arena’s announcer told the crowd. The team also retired jersey No. 58 as a tribute to the slain individuals.

Before the players took to the ice, the victims’ names and the phrase “VEGAS STRONG” were projected onto the rink.

“The 58 will always be with us,” the team’s official Twitter account tweeted.