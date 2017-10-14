Tina Frost, Las Vegas Shooting Victim, Wakes From Coma

A Maryland woman seriously wounded during this month’s worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history woke up from a coma Friday.

Tina Frost, 27, was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with her boyfriend on Oct. 1 when she was shot once in the forehead. The shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others.

Doctors had to remove Frost’s right eye and part of her skull to remove bullet fragments, according to The Baltimore Sun.

“She’ll have pieces of the bullet in her brain forever,” Frost’s mother, Mary Moreland, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

After waking up Friday, Frost seemed to be in good spirits and took her first steps since the shooting.

“She opens her left eye just a [little] and looks all around the room at us, taps her feet whenever music is playing, continues to squeeze our hands, and even gives Austin a thumbs up when asked,” a family spokesperson said in a statement given to Washington, D.C., station WJLA. “She sometimes taps to music and also took her first steps today with the assistance of the nurses ― three steps to the chair and three steps back to the bed.”

Frost was also able to sit in a chair and has a new teddy bear that she “hugs and pats on the back,” the spokesperson told the station.

A GoFundMe campaign for Frost has already raised more than $500,000 for her long road to recovery.