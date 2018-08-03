No Clear Motive Determined In Las Vegas Shooting Investigation

Investigators still have not been able to discern a motive for Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on 22,000 concertgoers from his perch at a hotel in Las Vegas last October.

“By all accounts Stephen Paddock was an unremarkable man,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during a press conference Friday announcing his department’s release of its final criminal investigative report.

Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree, was responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern American history. He fired more than 1,000 rounds into the crowd gathered to enjoy the Route 91 Harvest country music festival and killed 58 people, injuring some 800 more.

Although Lombardo said there were signs Paddock had “a troubled mind” prior to his shooting rampage, he stated that none of those were enough to concern law enforcement.

Police found Paddock dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Mandalay Bay hotel room after the incident, with multiple weapons strewn about.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s final criminal investigative report on the shooting contains shell casing analysis, interviews with survivors, a financial report and interviews with Paddock’s family and doctors. The 187-page document was made available Friday on the department’s website.

The sheriff declined to comment on actions taken by individual officers who responded. The report also does not offer suggestions on security measures Mandalay Bay hotel management could have taken to prevent such a tragedy.

On the question of motive, Lombardo said investigators simply had to make their best “educated guess” based on available evidence. Unlike other mass shooters, Paddock left behind no political or social manifesto to explain himself, nor did he have any known ties to extremist groups.

The sheriff said he believes Paddock was driven by a number of factors, including recent gambling losses. His habit was self-funded, however, and he was not indebted to anyone at the time of his death.

The FBI’s behavioral analysis unit is expected to release a report on Paddock’s psychopathology by the end of the year.

Lombardo noted toward the end of the press conference that Las Vegas was a “safe tourist community,” but he cautioned that a similar incident could happen again.