Last-Minute Holiday Deliveries Mean Bad Working Conditions

We all know how it is. You procrastinated, and then you got busy. You forgot Aunt Sally was coming for Christmas. You pulled out the Hanukkah linens and they looked dingy. You realized that shovel just didn’t have another winter left in it. At these moments, near-instantaneous home delivery feels like a miracle. But customers’ convenience can quickly turn into workers’ misfortune.

Delivery services like the US Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx are hiring seasonal workers at a frantic pace, and retail giants like Amazon, Walmart, and Target are using courier contractors and experimenting with their own Uber-like on-demand delivery models to get packages the last mile to our homes. And still, logistics giants like UPS can’t keep up with the pace.

The need to get our packages to us when we need—or want—them, has pushed the delivery model and its workers to the brink.

There can be real dangers to delivering holiday joy: the US Department of Labor has found that temporary workers who are assigned to unfamiliar work with little training are several times more likely to get hurt on the job; Amazon delivery contractors have been sued for failing to pay the minimum wage; and drivers for Amazon’s on-demand delivery service, Flex, report they can be deactivated simply because oversized packages won’t fit in their cars.

Crowdsourced delivery models like Walmart’s using Uber drivers, Amazon’s “Amazon Flex” and Target’s new logistics tech startup, threaten to bring the bad working conditions for Uber drivers into “last mile” delivery and right to our doorsteps: income uncertainty, drivers’ costs of maintaining and insuring the vehicle, and the fact that misclassification as independent contractors means laboring without workplace legal protections. In some locations, Walmart store employees clock out for the day, and then can get driving instructions from the company so that their commute home can turn into a delivery route.

Even workers in good middle-class jobs at traditional delivery services are getting squeezed as their bosses compromise to stay on Amazon’s good side. In 2014, a deal between Amazon and the US Postal Service for Sunday delivery had some workers reporting 60 hour weeks and few days off. To accommodate the increased workload, the USPS hired a new classification of workers who are paid less than permanent employees and are not eligible for the Postal Service’s career track.