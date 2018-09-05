BLACK VOICES
09/05/2018 06:16 am ET

'Late Night' Writer Nails Hypocrisy Of People Protesting Kaepernick Nike Deal

Amber Ruffin turned the protester's words against them.
headshot
By Lee Moran

“Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin has turned the words of people protesting former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s deal with Nike back against them.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Ruffin examined the backlash that Kaepernick has received from some conservatives since the sports brand unveiled him as the face of its 30th anniversary.

Ruffin sarcastically suggested the protesters, some of whom have been burning their Nike gear, were “doing it the wrong way.” “Why not burn your shoes privately, instead of putting it on the internet for everyone to see?” she asked.

Ironically, it was the exact kind of thing those protesters told Kaepernick when he began protesting racial injustice and police brutality in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem before games. 

Check out the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Colin Kaepernick Late Night With Seth Meyers Amber Ruffin Nike, Inc.
'Late Night' Writer Nails Hypocrisy Of People Protesting Kaepernick Nike Deal
CONVERSATIONS