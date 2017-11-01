'Late Night' Writer Expertly Schools John Kelly On The Civil War

Comedian Amber Ruffin expressed her outrage at White House Chief of Staff John Kelly on Tuesday night over his interpretation of what caused the Civil War.

On “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” she issued a fierce response to Kelly’s claims that “a lack of ability to compromise” led to the brutal conflict.

“Lack of compromise? That’s an awfully strange way to pronounce ‘slavery,’” said Ruffin.

She also took aim at Kelly for describing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, who fought for the Southern states’ rights to own slaves, as “honorable.”

“Honorable?” she asked. “His army kidnapped free black people and sold them into slavery.”