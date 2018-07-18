'Late Night': Can You Force Someone To Say The N-Word?

After a few weeks off, “Late Night” returned this week, so writer Amber Ruffin recapped recent news stories.

Among them was the resignation of Papa John’s founder and chairman John Schnatter after he used a racial slur in a conference call. He has since said that his resignation was a mistake and that he was forced to use the slur.

“I was like, ‘What?’ Someone forced you to say the N-word? You can’t force someone to say the N-word,” Ruffin said.

To prove her point, she yelled over to host Seth Meyers, “Hey, Seth, say the N-word!”

“No,” Meyers said.

Ruffin tried two more times; Meyers held his ground.

“See?” Ruffin said. “You can’t make someone say it.”