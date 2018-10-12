COMEDY
Late-Night TV Hosts Have A Field Day With The Donald Trump/Kanye West Summit

The jokes just wrote themselves, said Jimmy Kimmel.
By Lee Moran

Jimmy Kimmel said the jokes just wrote themselves following President Donald Trump’s wild meeting with rapper Kanye West on Thursday.

It appears the other late-night comedians agreed as they all piled on with their own amusing takes on the encounter.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host imagined what Trump was thinking during the chat:

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” was left momentarily speechless:

The show also tweeted this zinger:

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” team reimagined what West told Trump:

“Late Late Show” host James Corden put a “Carpool Karaoke” spin on the proceedings:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” meanwhile, used the opportunity to talk about “three things that are more important” than the West/Trump summit:

