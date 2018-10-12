Jimmy Kimmel said the jokes just wrote themselves following President Donald Trump’s wild meeting with rapper Kanye West on Thursday.

It appears the other late-night comedians agreed as they all piled on with their own amusing takes on the encounter.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host imagined what Trump was thinking during the chat:

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” was left momentarily speechless:

TONIGHT: There was a ranting lunatic in the Oval Office today, and he had to sit quietly as Kanye West did this: pic.twitter.com/1eCaLWP8cS — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 12, 2018

The show also tweeted this zinger:

Watching Kanye like pic.twitter.com/669gUixN0w — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 11, 2018

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” team reimagined what West told Trump:

“Here you go, bud. I turned on auto-correct for you.” pic.twitter.com/wM64wp9FZW — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) October 11, 2018

“Late Late Show” host James Corden put a “Carpool Karaoke” spin on the proceedings:

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” meanwhile, used the opportunity to talk about “three things that are more important” than the West/Trump summit:

We hope Mike Pence had his fainting couch handy because it's #NationalComingOutDay, yay! And we love what our friend @JMunozActor had to say about it:https://t.co/VZ6hhBsKUW — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 11, 2018

It's also #DayoftheGirl, double yay! Unlike the president, girls are actually #STRONG and they #MakeAmericaGreat. If you want to support them AND have a new jam in your life, check out @GirlsWhoCode.https://t.co/hkda0kUnpo — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 11, 2018