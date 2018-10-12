Jimmy Kimmel said the jokes just wrote themselves following President Donald Trump’s wild meeting with rapper Kanye West on Thursday.
It appears the other late-night comedians agreed as they all piled on with their own amusing takes on the encounter.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host imagined what Trump was thinking during the chat:
Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” was left momentarily speechless:
The show also tweeted this zinger:
The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” team reimagined what West told Trump:
“Late Late Show” host James Corden put a “Carpool Karaoke” spin on the proceedings:
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” meanwhile, used the opportunity to talk about “three things that are more important” than the West/Trump summit: