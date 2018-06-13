Trump And Kim's Summit Felt A Lot Like An Episode Of 'The Bachelorette'

Although their takes were slightly different, late-night TV hosts were unified on Tuesday night about the most comedy-worthy topic: the summit meeting in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

On “The Late Show,” Stephen Colbert brought some much-needed perspective to the North Korean dictator.

“Kim kills his own people, but it’s not like he kneeled during the national anthem,” Colbert said.

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” highlighted Kim’s new “rock star” status.

“People are screaming for a brutal tyrant like he’s the newest member of BTS, except in this world K-pop stands for killing populations,” Noah said.

On “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon presented the summit as if it was an episode of “The Bachelorette.”

“Stay tuned to see if this winds up with friendship or the end of the world,” a fake TV promo said.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the host described the signing ceremony between Trump and Kim as inspiring.

Conan O’Brien commented on the rapport that Trump and Kim showed.

“President Trump said Kim Jong Un is ‘absolutely’ invited to the White House. Unless, of course, Kim Jong Un wins the Super Bowl or the NBA Championship,” O’Brien said.

And on “Late Night,” Seth Meyers found enough noteworthy moments from the summit to fill a 12-minute installment of “A Closer Look.”