Late Registration Renewal Zone: Be Compliant, Be Very Compliant

Renewing my car registration stresses me out. Every year, I get ready to do the right thing at the right time and, invariably, I’m caught off-guard. I’m always worried the date’ll pass me by and I’ll be stuck in the late registration renewal zone. I think of the late registration renewal zone as this dark, lonely place in the back of the DMV where huge penalties and revving tow trucks waiting to impound my car loom in the shadows as I and other late registration renewal victims cower in a miles long line leading to a counter where the sloth from Zootopia is the only clerk accepting payment. Just so you know, all of this DMV fear is my total paranoia with no basis in reality at all. I’m in touch with that, thank you very much, but I know I’m not alone in stressing this. And I’ve got to believe there’s a way never to be stuck in the late registration renewal zone ever again.

A purposeful — if painful — necessity

True, everyone knows going into buying or leasing a vehicle that part of your commitment to it is making sure you pay your renewal fee on time, thereby not getting stuck with the penalties that go along with being late. And although renewing vehicle registration may be just about one of the lowest priorities in our lives — replacing unused spices with fresh ones in your spice rack every six months rather than the between one year to never you normally do may very well be the only thing lower — it is still on you to do it and do it on time. And, sure, a car registration renewal notice gets late registration renewal mailed to you — through the actual post — to remind you.

BUT this is a once-a-year — sometimes every other year, if you live somewhere like Oregon or Missouri — sort of deal, so it’s not like it’s on your mind every month or something. And sometimes those renewal notices get lost in the mail, amidst other letters, or misplaced, ya know? And even though you probably drive your car daily or at the very least walk around it at some point during that day, you’re not looking at your license plate all the time, are you? No, you’re not. So, you could be forgiven for not remembering to renew your car registration on time, right? Wrong.

As irritating as it is to be stuck with penalties and potential embarrassment by being pulled over in the middle of the street thanks to those expired tags on your license plate, that registration fee also supports infrastructure and other public works projects in our community. And that is why, friends and neighbors, there is no grace period for renewing your automobile and paying your fee late in most areas, and why some places are more strict than others on car registration renewal enforcement. In 2015, within California alone, 23 percent of registered drivers were late. That’s nearly ¼ of all registered cars and when you take into consideration that at least 95 percent of vehicles on Golden State highways are reg renewals, not first timers, that’s an astounding amount of lost state revenue.

The penalties for renewing your vehicle registration late and how some states and countries collect them have caused controversy in the past, however. When Illinois decided not to send out renewal notices to its citizens in 2015 to save the state money, it resulted in over $3.5 million of revenue collected in late fees. It also led to the Illinois house passing a bill prohibiting the Secretary of State from charging late registration fees in the future from those people who missed the due date because they never got a renewal notice. But vehicle registration is such a huge deal to states that some have actually figured out ways to use it to enforce other financial deficits.

Pennsylvania, which went stickerless at the beginning of 2017, is using vehicle registration to its advantage. Over $57 million in unpaid tolls have been building over the last three years, predominantly in three counties including Philadelphia. The state decided to go after 10,611 repeat offenders by suspending their vehicle registration. Pay the unpaid toll fees or lose use of your car.