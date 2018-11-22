'Late Show' Looks At Toughest Competition Of The Year: Black Friday

On #LSSC tonight: @CBSSports brings you the most anticipated brawl of the holiday season: Black Friday. pic.twitter.com/XEEmQQWoAw

Later this week comes the day that many Americans have been waiting for all year. It’s Black Friday, when materialism runs amok and “grown adults battle over discounted merchandise.”

“The Late Show,” with Stephen Colbert, took at look at the event for what it is, one of the toughest, most-cutthroat competitions ever.

“There’s no I in ‘team’ but there is an I in ‘I will murder you if you don’t drop that waffle maker,’” one of the commentators said.