11/22/2018 12:36 am ET

'Late Show' Looks At Toughest Competition Of The Year: Black Friday

It's the time of year when "grown adults battle over discounted merchandise."
By Carla Baranauckas

Later this week comes the day that many Americans have been waiting for all year. It’s Black Friday, when materialism runs amok and “grown adults battle over discounted merchandise.”

“The Late Show,” with Stephen Colbert, took at look at the event for what it is, one of the toughest, most-cutthroat competitions ever.

“There’s no I in ‘team’ but there is an I in ‘I will murder you if you don’t drop that waffle maker,’” one of the commentators said.

To see what happens when a Cozy Pig comes on the scene, check out the video above. 

Carla Baranauckas
Reporter, HuffPost
