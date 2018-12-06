COMEDY
12/06/2018 01:58 am ET

'Late Show' Has Mueller-Inspired Christmas Cards For All Your [REDACTED] Wishes

Just the thing to say when you're not allowed to say it.
By Ed Mazza

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has come up with a new set of holiday cards inspired by this week’s court filings from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller

Mueller recommended no prison time for former national security advisor Michael Flynn due to his cooperation in the probe.

The documents were so heavily redacted that most of the key information isn’t available to the public yet, but maybe that’s just perfect for some holiday cards.

