'Late Show' Has Mueller-Inspired Christmas Cards For All Your [REDACTED] Wishes

These Michael Flynn-inspired holiday cards are the perfect gift for your loved ones! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9CTVjJEzhL

Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team has come up with a new set of holiday cards inspired by this week’s court filings from the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mueller recommended no prison time for former national security advisor Michael Flynn due to his cooperation in the probe.

The documents were so heavily redacted that most of the key information isn’t available to the public yet, but maybe that’s just perfect for some holiday cards.