'Robert Mueller's 12 Days Of Christmas' Is Trump's Least Favorite Holiday Song

President Donald Trump likely won’t sing along to this spoof holiday song.
On Monday, “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” reimagined the classic holiday song “The Twelve Days of Christmas” to be about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
Taking center stage: The guilty plea from Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, for lying about his contacts with the Russian government.
Check out the song above, and see how it compares with the original below: