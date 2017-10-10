Latino Victory Fund Targets Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Ed Gillespie

Today, The Latino Victory Fund launched a Spanish-language campaign ad in Virginia, getting involved into a highly contested race in a key swing state.

The ad, produced by 76 Words and Latino Victory Fund (LVF), targets Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie, lining him to President Trump's immigration policies.

"Just weeks after the racial terror in Charlottesville, Ed Gillespie has decided to follow the hate-filled rhetoric of Donald Trump, and has chosen division and hate over unity and progress, " said Cristóbal J. Alex, president of LVF.

"Gillespie has chosen to attack our community with race-baiting myths and lies. It’s no wonder why Trump has voiced support for Gillespie and his efforts to demonize immigrants,” he added.