Latino singles are getting their own dating app from Match Group, the company behind Match.com, OKCupid and Tinder.

On Tuesday, Match Group and Univision Communications Inc. launched Chispa, which means “spark” in Spanish. The free dating app, available for Android and iOS devices, is marketed toward the Latino community and will be available in both English and Spanish.

“We pride ourselves in providing our members with access to a network where they can find commonality and build relationships,” Bryan Jewell, GM of Match Affinity (a company within Match Group), said in a press release. “We are delighted to help create a place where Latinos can create new connections.”

Courtesy of Chispa Users on Chispa can share their roots on their profile.

“Chispa” looks and functions much like Tinder, with users being able to swipe right to connect with potential matches or swipe left to skip them. One main difference is the new app will let users share their roots on their profile.

For roots, users can choose from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, like Colombia or Haiti, plus Spain, Bicultural, Other and the United States. Ultimately, users from all backgrounds can join the app regardless of whether they’re Latino or not.

Courtesy of Chispa The app functions similarly to Tinder.

The app currently does not allow users to set a maximum distance for matches and does not currently show a match’s location.

Jewell told HuffPost that will change as more users join.