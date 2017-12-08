These Latinos' Reactions To 'Coco' Prove Representation Matters

Last night, for the first time in my life, I took my mom to the movies. We went to the movies like real Americans do! My mother had tears in her eyes. She hadn’t been to a movie theater in over 30 years. She has always felt a bit out of place in the states. But last night, she forgot she was not from here. She felt at home. And of course the movie made us cry too!

Well anyway I apologize for getting so emotional. But I want to say, from the bottom of my heart, and from all Mexican Americans thank you. Thank you for including Us. Thank you for making my mommy fee like she belongs. Thank You.