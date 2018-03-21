Laura Benanti Reveals The Sad Truth Of Our Bond With Donald Trump

Designers Who Refuse To Dress Melania Trump

Sophie Theallet

Sophie Theallet ignited the conversation about dressing Melania Trump when she<a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/sophie-theallet-melania-trump_us_582efd3ee4b099512f82437e?od6neub49ioei2j4i"> wrote an open letter</a> in November 2016 refusing to do it -- and encouraging other designers to follow suit. “As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom, and respect for all lifestyles, <a href="https://twitter.com/sophietheallet/status/799378444249399300?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" target="_blank">I will not participate in dressing or associating in any way with the next first lady</a>," she wrote.

The Washington Post via Getty Images