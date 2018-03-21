Laura Benanti Reveals The Sad Truth Of Our Bond With Donald Trump

Laura Benanti, the “Detour” actress who moonlights as a comic “Melania Trump,” offered a funny take on America’s relationship to Donald Trump overnight Tuesday.
Appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Benanti explained how she uses her portrayal of the first lady on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to make fun of the president.
“I kind of see her as America,” the actress said. “We’re all reluctantly married to Donald Trump now and, um, just making the best of it.”
Benanti discusses her FLOTUS gig around the 4-minute mark above.
You can see some of her best Melania work on “The Late Show” below.
