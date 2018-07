It’s the Fourth of July. And you know what that means: We’re only two days away from George W. Bush’s 72nd birthday.

And wouldn’t you know it, the George W. Bush Presidential Center even commemorated the occasion with a touching Instagram post.

A post shared by The Bush Center (@thebushcenter) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:12am PDT

Let’s take a look at a few of former President Bush’s many well-wishers.

Instagram

Very nice! Well, all except for that last one. Who could have possibly faved such a rude comment?

Instagram

Hm. Is that really...

Instagram

It sure is.