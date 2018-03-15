Proof That Laura Dern Kept Saying 'Pew' When Firing A Blaster In 'The Last Jedi'

Laura Dern couldn’t help channeling her 8-year-old self during filming for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The actress revealed last year how she inadvertently kept saying “pew, pew” while firing a blaster in one of her scenes as Vice Admiral Holdo.

Here’s the proof, but blink and you may miss it:

"You can see Laura Dern say 'pew' when she fires the gun, which she could never not do every time she shot it." — Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi Commentary pic.twitter.com/Wkr803BQte — gabrielle (@daisyridleee) March 13, 2018

Twitter user @daisyridleee shared the above footage, taken from director Rian Johnson’s upcoming Blu-ray commentary, online Tuesday.

“You can see Laura Dern say ‘pew’ when she fires the gun, which she could never not do every time she shot it,” Johnson says. The clip is now going viral:

Pew! Pew! Super adorable. Really, how could she not? — A Holland (@MilieuMonde) March 13, 2018

As if I didn't love @LauraDern enough already... This is the best. — Paul Cartwright (@PaulTCartwright) March 13, 2018

That is the cutest, best thing ever. — A New Elise on Life (@edebroeck) March 14, 2018

I've had a crush on Laura Dern since Jurassic Park came out and YOU ARE NOT HELPING. — Before Casey One (@caseyzero) March 14, 2018

That's amazing. I wonder if the Stormtroopers did this under their helmets, like



"WHOOOOOOSH"



"Pow, pow!"



"Shit, I missed again" — MSR (@GurpleGurple) March 14, 2018

In August 2017, Dern described her inadvertent sound effects as “the most embarrassing story.”