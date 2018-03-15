Proof That Laura Dern Kept Saying 'Pew' When Firing A Blaster In 'The Last Jedi'

Laura Dern couldn’t help channeling her 8-year-old self during filming for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
The actress revealed last year how she inadvertently kept saying “pew, pew” while firing a blaster in one of her scenes as Vice Admiral Holdo.
Here’s the proof, but blink and you may miss it:
Twitter user @daisyridleee shared the above footage, taken from director Rian Johnson’s upcoming Blu-ray commentary, online Tuesday.
“You can see Laura Dern say ‘pew’ when she fires the gun, which she could never not do every time she shot it,” Johnson says. The clip is now going viral:
In August 2017, Dern described her inadvertent sound effects as “the most embarrassing story.”
“I didn’t know I did it,” she told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert. “I was so excited. I mean, it’s ‘Star Wars.’”