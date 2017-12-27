Laura Dern And NBA’s Baron Davis Look Pretty Sexy Smooching In Public

Laura Dern has dated many a hot man. Just check out Exhibit A:

Ron Galella via Getty Images Dern with Kyle MacLachlan in 1988.

Exhibit B:

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Dern with Jeff Goldblum in 1993.

And she married Exhibit C:

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Dern with ex-husband, Ben Harper in 2009.

Well, now it seems that the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress is continuing to live her best life by engaging in some pretty adorable lunchtime PDA with a former NBA player, Baron Davis.

Exclusive: Laura Dern and Baron Davis packed on the PDA during a lunch date! https://t.co/FGDHtcBfTh — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 27, 2017

Laura Dern and Baron Davis kiss during PDA-packed lunch date! pic.twitter.com/97s9TtMRCx — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 27, 2017

Though reps for Dern did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment, the two have reportedly been busy “talking, laughing, and having a great time,” per Us Weekly. An eyewitness that clearly does not know how to mind their own business told the magazine that after a lunch date Dern was “trying to remain incognito” but the two “were kissing and touching and were all over each other” — which doesn’t sound very undercover to us!

Dern, 50, and ex-husband, musician Ben Harper, divorced four years ago. Davis’ wife, Isabella Brewster, filed for divorce from the 38-year-old athlete this year.

And it seems the two are ready to move on, because Us Weekly’s nosy observer also noted that the duo looked “infatuated with each other” and “very much like a new couple in love.”