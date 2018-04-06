The bad news keeps coming for Fox News host Laura Ingraham even while she’s on vacation: Another sponsor has reportedly dropped her show.

Ace Hardware will no longer advertise on “The Ingraham Angle,” TheWrap reported on Thursday.

“I can confirm that we do not have any plans to nationally advertise on Ingraham’s show in the future,” an unnamed spokeswoman for the company told the website.

TheWrap said Ace had two ads on the show in March, including one on March 28, the day she launched her ill-fated slam against David Hogg, a teen survivor of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Ingraham mocked Hogg, who has become an outspoken advocate for gun control, for not getting accepted into some of the colleges he had applied to.

In response, Hogg called for a boycott of her show, and Ingraham apologized as sponsors began to drop her show.

Hogg did not accept her apology.

“She only apologized after we went after her advertisers,” he told The New York Times. “It kind of speaks for itself.”

Nutrish, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Expedia, Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, Stitch Fix, Jenny Craig, Hulu, JoS. A. Bank and more have dropped her show. TheWrap said Ace Hardware is the 19th company to ditch Ingraham.

My Pillow said it would continue to advertise on Ingraham’s show.

Ingraham announced a vacation as the sponsors fled, and Fox has insisted it would stick with her.