Fox News host Laura Ingraham has likened people who protest for the removal of Confederate statues to the self-described Islamic State terror network ISIS.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Ingraham Angle,” she criticized the “movement, particularly among the young, to hate the past and eradicate anything they find objectionable or troubling.”

Protesters who over the summer toppled the statue of Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina and are now campaigning against its rehousing inside a new $5 million building recalled “the kind of destructive mindset of let’s say, ISIS,” Ingraham added.

“Think about ISIS, what they did, they pillaged and they wiped away irreplaceable historical and religious monuments,” she said. “From Palmyra, remember in Syria, simply because they could. It was offensive to them.”

“This happened, OK, the confederacy happened,” Ingraham continued. “And we owe it to the future to leave history as it existed undisturbed, continue to debate it, have conversations about it.”