08/09/2018 01:11 am ET

Laura Ingraham Targets Even Legal Immigrants In Off-The-Rails Rant

Fox News host gets called out for claiming "the America we know and love doesn't exist anymore."
By Ed Mazza

Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday lamented the demographic changes in America from immigration ― including the arrival of legal immigrants. 

“In some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore,” she complained on “The Ingraham Angle.”  

Ingraham decried “massive demographic changes” that have been “foisted” on Americans. 

“They’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like,” she said. “Now much of this is related to both illegal and, in some cases, legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.”  

Ingraham’s complaint targeting even legal immigrants didn’t go over well on Twitter: 

Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
