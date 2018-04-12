Laura Ingraham Accidentally Delivered The Best Self-Own Of 2018

As a result, it raised eyebrows on Wednesday night when she delivered an awkward reference to doing her show without a commercial break ― not because of fleeing advertisers but because of all the material she had.

“Fantastic segment,” she said, thanking her guests. “We got more, though, here. We’re going to do the whole show without a break.”

lmfao Ingraham just said at 10:15, when she would normally take a commercial break, "Fantastic segment but we got more though here. We're gonna go the whole show without a break" pic.twitter.com/7sF8OCCIaj — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 12, 2018

She didn’t do the show without a break, but sponsors continue to pull the plug on “The Ingraham Angle.”

On Thursday, Red Lobster became the 26th advertiser to dump the show, according to The Wrap.

However, not everyone is fleeing.

Forbes reports that My Pillow has increased advertising on the show by 625 percent since the week prior to Ingraham’s controversial March 28 comments.

The network has vowed to stick by the embattled host.