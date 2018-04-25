Lauren Cohan Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Confirms Maggie Will Be Back For Season 9

Maggie isn’t leaving the Hilltop yet.

Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Greene/Rhee on “The Walking Dead,” confirmed at CinemaCon in Las Vegas Tuesday that she will return for the ninth season of AMC’s hit zombie drama, which begins shooting next week.

“I’m going back,” Cohan told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.”

Cohan, however, was tight-lipped when it came to divulging details about the grieving widow (R.I.P. Glenn!) turned leader of the Hilltop community’s journey in the next season.

“You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good,” she said.

Cohan joined the cast of “The Walking Dead” in Season 2 and has played a key and beloved character in the dystopian blockbuster ever since.

In February, it was reported the Cohan was one of the most in-demand actresses during pilot season and had signed on play the female lead in ABC’s “Whiskey Cavalier” opposite Scott Foley, which alarmed many fans of “The Walking Dead.”

In March, TVLine reported that Cohan’s “The Walking Dead” contract with AMC was set to expire at the end of Season 8, and that she had been negotiating for salary parity with her male co-stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick) and Norman Reedus (Daryl) if she were to return for Season 9 and beyond.

It appears that Cohan’s battle for equal pay on the show became so intense that one of her co-stars, Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), supported the actress on social media. Payton posted a photo of Cohan as Maggie to Instagram with the caption: “Pay the woman.”