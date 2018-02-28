SPORTS
02/28/2018 05:24 am ET

U.S. Olympian Deletes Selfie With Ivanka Trump: 'I Was Tired Of Reading The Hate'

“It was allowing people to spew hate at each other which broke my heart," said bobsledder Lauren Gibbs.
By Lee Moran

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Lauren Gibbs refuses to give a platform to hate.

The 33-year-old athlete won a silver medal with Elana Meyers Taylor in the women’s bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. But this week, she faced an online backlash over a selfie she took with senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump at the Games:

Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Gibbs snapped a shot of herself with President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who were in South Korea as part of the U.S. delegation for the closing ceremony:

Twitter

The post sparked accusations that Gibbs’ agreed with the White House’s policies. She also faced criticism for allowing Trump to wear her silver medal:

Gibbs defended the photograph and stated in subsequent tweets that she’d just been conducting herself “in a way that I would want to be treated”:

As for allowing Trump to try on the medal, Gibbs explained:

On Tuesday, Gibbs announced she had deleted the selfie because: “I was tired of reading the hate being thrown back and forth.”

The image’s removal from Twitter sparked another wave of anger, with many Trump supporters accusing Gibbs of caving in to liberal pressure. Gibbs did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but she again defended her decision online:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Ivanka Trump Winter Olympics Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lauren Gibbs
U.S. Olympian Deletes Selfie With Ivanka Trump: 'I Was Tired Of Reading The Hate'
CONVERSATIONS