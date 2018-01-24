There’s A Chance Lauren Graham Will Be On ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Where Amy Sherman-Palladino leads, Lauren Graham will follow.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Graham could possibly, maybe, (hopefully!) appear on the second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon’s Golden Globe-winning series.

Series creator Sherman-Palladino, also created the hit “Gilmore Girls,” which starred Graham as the quick-witted, fast-talking, bottomless pit Lorelai Gilmore.

“I gotta get my girl Lauren on the show,” Sherman-Palladino, told The Hollywood Reporter over the weekend. “I want to have her on it.”

And Graham is totally game. She has even been pitching ideas.

“Lauren wants to be something very specific,” Sherman-Palladino said. “She has it all figured out.”

Sherman-Palladino didn’t give details about Graham’s potential character (will she play a role similar to Lorelai? Or a cheeseburger? Or a cheeseburger with a side of cheeseburger?) But she did offer a few t idbits about the second season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Suzie (Alex Borstein) are taking their comedy act on the road, according to Sherman-Palladino. And by “road,” she means the Catskills, where comedians such as Joan Rivers, Billy Crystal and Rodney Dangerfield honed their acts.

“I want to see those two girls stay some nights in shitty hotels and playing some dumpy clubs,” Sherman-Palladino said.