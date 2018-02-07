Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Blasts 'Toxic' Homophobia In Poignant Twitter Exchange

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui offered a virtual hug to her LGBTQ fans this week, doubling down on her support of the community in a series of emotional tweets.

On Monday, Jauregui, who identifies as bisexual, retweeted a series of images that showed people who suggested they’d react with physical and sexual violence if their sons told them they were gay.

“This is such a disgusting display of toxic masculinity and a deep ignorance of the expression of human sexuality,” she wrote. “It is a spectrum that has no shame.”

This is such a disgusting display of toxic masculinity & a deep ignorance of the expression of human sexuality. It is a spectrum that has no shame. It will be painful but it will lead you to your true family. Anyone who can wish this on something they created is deeply troubled. https://t.co/urD1iosDEU — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 6, 2018

Jauregui’s tweet began a dialogue with fans and supporters, many of whom shared their own experiences coming to terms with their sexuality.

Do not be terrified. Your truth is not shameful, and anyone who shames you for living your truth only does it because they are ashamed of who they are. https://t.co/jGtmNkIKdR — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 6, 2018

After one fan shared the particularly heart-wrenching experience of being told by a classmate to die as she was putting up Pride Club posters, Jauregui noted:

He doesn’t hate gay people, he hates himself and who he has to pretend to be to be the right kind of “male” https://t.co/mjWQh65YUe — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 6, 2018

I’m sorry you had to go through that kind of shame and embarrassment, love. You didn’t deserve it. I️ hope you’ve found people who love you for exactly who you are, because you are perfectly you. https://t.co/UUqmvInyIU — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 6, 2018

To an extent. Some people aren’t ever exposed to other opinions and are raised and abused their whole lives by toxic people. We must bring light to ignorance, not cast them further into their shadow selves https://t.co/SD3g4PGCA1 — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 6, 2018

Appropriately, she capped off the conversation with a retweeted gif of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LII halftime performance, along with the lyrics of Mother Monster’s LGBTQ-inclusive hit, “Born This Way.”

never forget lady gaga singing "no matter gay, straight or bi, lesbian, transgender life" at the most heterosexual event in the world in front of conservative america. #superbowl pic.twitter.com/nQxVNNk5G6 — ً (@fkajack) February 4, 2018

The star first addressed her sexuality in an open letter that Billboard published in 2016. Identifying herself as a “bisexual Cuban-American woman,” she went on to denounce the rampant misogyny that defined much of President Donald Trump’s campaign.