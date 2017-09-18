STYLE & BEAUTY
Laverne Cox Ruled The 2017 Emmys After-Party Looks

She wowed in a long lace gown.
By Carly Ledbetter

The stars wore their Sunday best at the 2017 Emmy Awards last night. But after the awards show was over, it was time for some celebs to change into their second looks of the night. 

Laverne Cox slipped into a long, sheer lace number and added a star-studded headband after walking the red carpet in a gorgeous metallic number. “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen wowed in a very wide-sleeved yellow dress, while her co-star Sarah Hyland rocked a black, one-shoulder dress with a choker. 

Check out the rest of the gorgeous looks below: 

  • Laverne Cox
    JB Lacroix via Getty Images
  • Julie Bowen
    Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
  • Sarah Hyland
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Busy Philipps
    FilmMagic via Getty Images
  • Julianne Hough
    Barry King via Getty Images
  • Sophia Bush
    Neilson Barnard via Getty Images
  • Amber Stevens West
    Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
  • Janet Mock
    Amanda Edwards via Getty Images
  • Milana Vayntrub
    Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
  • Chandler Kinney
    Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
  • Brittany Snow
    JB Lacroix via Getty Images
  • Natalie Morales
    Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
  • Janelle Monae
    Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
  • Jaime King
    Barry King via Getty Images
