The stars wore their Sunday best at the 2017 Emmy Awards last night. But after the awards show was over, it was time for some celebs to change into their second looks of the night.
Laverne Cox slipped into a long, sheer lace number and added a star-studded headband after walking the red carpet in a gorgeous metallic number. “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen wowed in a very wide-sleeved yellow dress, while her co-star Sarah Hyland rocked a black, one-shoulder dress with a choker.
Check out the rest of the gorgeous looks below: