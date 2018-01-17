British Lawmaker Refuses To Lose Sleep Over (And During) A Debate

Political debate took its toll on British lawmaker Sir Desmond Swayne.

Video going viral shows the 61-year-old Conservative member of Parliament catching 40 winks as his colleague Ken Clarke discussed Britain’s looming withdrawal from the European Union in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Swayne rested his head on the side of a bench for his impromptu catnap. He then awoke with a somewhat amusing start:

To Swayne’s credit, he later apologized “unreservedly” for the snooze.

“I just fell asleep,” he told the Daily Mirror. “No excuse.”