Democratic lawmakers wore black and sported pins in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault on Tuesday as President Donald Trump was set to deliver his first State of the Union address.

Men and women in Congress joined the action, which was spearheaded by the Democratic Women’s Working Group, to bring attention to the movement to hold powerful men in multiple industries accountable for sexual misconduct.

“This is a culture change that is sweeping the country, and Congress is embracing it,” Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), who launched #MeTooCongress in response to a social media movement against sexual harassment, told HuffPost earlier this month.

Speier was among the Democrats who showed up to the event dressed in black and wearing pins supporting the Time’s Up movement. She and others also sported red pins with the name “Recy” on them, honoring the late Recy Taylor, a sexual assault survivor who has become an icon for the Me Too and Time’s Up movements.

Taylor’s niece, Rose Gunter, was attending the State of the Union address on Tuesday as the guest of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.) and wore black for the event. Other lawmakers also brought sexual assault survivors and activists to the address.

Some hoped to call attention to allegations of sexual harassment and assault that have been made against the president, while others aimed more broadly to address the culture of sexism that has let many incidents of misconduct go unchecked.

The #MeToo moment has truly turned into a movement. I'm wearing black to the #SOTU to send a message to the nation that we will not rest until we’ve changed the all too persistent culture of sexual harassment and violence. #IHaveTheRightTo #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/k85R64EeEs — Ann McLane Kuster (@RepAnnieKuster) January 30, 2018