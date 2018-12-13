MEDIA
Lawrence O'Donnell: Donald Trump Is Going To Need 'A Lot More Lawyers'

"The Last Word” host said the president's “impeachable offenses” have now become “even more impeachable."
By Lee Moran

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says it looks like President Donald Trump will have to significantly boost his legal team.

“Impeachable offenses. That’s what Democrat Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), who will be the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called the election crimes that Michael Cohen says he committed in coordination with and at the direction of Donald Trump,” O’Donnell noted on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Last Word.”

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday. O’Donnell noted that Trump’s former fixer, federal prosecutors and “now a federal judge” have “all described Donald Trump’s participation in those crimes as settled fact.”

“Donald Trump is going to need more lawyers. A lot more lawyers,” O’Donnell said, adding that “those impeachable offenses” have now become “even more impeachable” and “even more proveable.” 

