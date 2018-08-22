Fans paid tribute to children’s television star Stefan Karl Stefansson — who portrayed villain Robbie Rotten in “LazyTown” — following his death from bile duct cancer on Tuesday. He was 43.

The Icelandic actor’s wife, actress Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir, confirmed the news on Facebook Tuesday:

“His earthly remains will be scattered in secrecy in a distant ocean,” she wrote. “Stefan’s family wants to express their gratitude for the support and warmth received in recent years.”

Stefansson, whose expressions on the show became a regular meme on Twitter, was first diagnosed with the disease in 2016. He kept his fans updated on his treatment via social media:

In March, he revealed that his condition was terminal.

“It’s not until they tell you you’re going to die soon that you realize how short life is,” Stefansson said at the time, per the BBC. “Time is the most valuable thing in life because it never comes back. And whether you spend it in the arms of a loved one or alone in a prison cell, life is what you make of it. Dream big.”

Stefansson, who is survived by his wife and four children, shared this quote in his final Instagram post last June:

Fans of “LazyTown,” which ran from 2004 to 2007 and 2013 to 2014, used memes of Stefansson’s fitness-averse character to honor his passing:

Stefan Karl Stefansson was big part of my childhood, playing Robbie Rotten on LazyTown. I'm really devestated by the news of his passing.



Once again, RIP to The Master Of Disguise pic.twitter.com/ySSfMEdPHq — MIM Arsenal (@powerspyin1) August 21, 2018

The greatest moment in Lazytown History



Thank you so much Stefan, for all the Robbie Rotten goodness... pic.twitter.com/Cd2T6v07Tj — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) August 22, 2018

One of my favourite shows as a kid was lazytown, and I always loved Robbie Rotten. Years later, the characters legacy was cemented with memes. Unfortunately though, Stefan Stefansson, the man who played him, has passed away. Rest easy Stefan, you were always number one pic.twitter.com/jFWERkzkzQ — MrJonesIsMe (@Rye_Ethan14) August 21, 2018

As great as he was in his role, it's important to remember Stefan Karl was more than just Robbie Rotten. He was a father, husband and genuinely good person who just wanted to help others. He ran a charity against bullying and did volunteer work even after his diagnosis. — Jayden C (@TheSlamTram) August 21, 2018

Sad to hear the news about Stefan Karl Stefansson.



Thoughts with his family & thank you for sharing your lovely memories of Lazy Town. https://t.co/VNFUZjyd5m — CBeebies Grown-Ups (@CBeebiesHQ) August 21, 2018

I'm so sad to hear that Stefan Karl Stefansson (LazyTown's "Robbie Rotten") has passed away. I'm happy he was able to embrace the enormous love of his fans before he passed. pic.twitter.com/UiXk4vnQoq — Chris Patstone (@ChrisPatstone) August 21, 2018

Very unfortunate news, today. Stefan Karl Stefanson, the actor who played Robbie Rotten, just passed away recently from cancer at the age of 43 by confirmed sources.



Truly, this man will always be number one. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/bXVVm9eQH8 — LeTotinos🍕(Ashton) (@LeTotinos) August 21, 2018

In honor of Stefán Karl Stefánsson (aka Robbie Rotten) passing away. Enjoy this video of him singing 'We Are Number One' live. He will be missed :( pic.twitter.com/PTm2AGLK4I — ᵃˢʰˡᶤᵉ (@pftweekes) August 21, 2018

RIP Robbie Rotten aka Stefan Karl Stefansson



Your work over the years inspired millions of children and last year, your memes reminded us all to not take things too seriously.



Truly, you were #1.



RT to get this man on trending where he belongs! #RIPRobbieRotten pic.twitter.com/5PXDHrnPLe — MatPat (@MatPatGT) August 22, 2018

So sorry to hear of the passing of Stefan Karl. Seeing Lazy Town for the 1st time was mesmerizing. There was nothing quite like it on TV. The puppets, colors, and visuals were off the chart. And Robbie Rotten was such an endearing villain. Our condolences #RobbieRotten — Imagination Movers (@iMovers) August 22, 2018

Farewell, Robbie Rotten. Hope you finally get to be lazy without those pesky kids exercising around you 24/7. You were a fantastic, funny character. RIP Stefan Karl Stefansson pic.twitter.com/A9GazKA0sL — Jon Bailey (@EpicVoiceGuy) August 22, 2018

I spent many hours with my younger siblings watching you years ago and ive lost count of how many times you made us laugh and smile uncontrollably. Thank you for all the joy you brought us and people everywhere.

Rest in Peace Robbie Rotten. pic.twitter.com/0lXwMc7miX — SMG4 (@smg4official) August 22, 2018

By trying so hard to do evil, Robbie rotten was accidentally the most active person in lazy town. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) August 22, 2018

R.I.P. Robbie Rotten from LazyTown...I couldn’t tell you how many nightmares you gave me whilst being a little human pic.twitter.com/wyQE4gXoh1 — Brenster Bean (@Brendoodles) August 21, 2018

Bois The actor who plays Robbie Rotten in lazy town has passed away today 😭😭 he will forever be a pirate!! Xoxo pic.twitter.com/3geD2mc1iq — Uniqu3Fr3ak (@Uniqu3Fr3ak) August 21, 2018