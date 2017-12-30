LBJ,THE FILM; A MUST SEE!

As this historic year rolls to an end, I urge all patriots to see this remarkable film. In this time of our democracy and our body politic, it is a very important film for all who care about America. Not only is it a powerful reminder of how legislation can dramatically benefit millions and millions of previously disenfranchised Americans, but also what our current lawmakers should be focused on: All Americans, not just the wealthy!

Besides being a story of a president who changed the lives of millions and millions of people -- in many ways, ended the Civil War -- no compromises General Kelly! -- President Johnson gave Americans, no matter their color, race or creed, the right to vote, to eat in any restaurant, to sit where they wanted, and even to use bathrooms rather than having to go into the woods, to name a few of the “rights” so many of us took for granted. President Johnson and the Congress threw out the white only signs that crisscrossed America and put up signs that declared "For All Americans!"

Although signs screaming, "whites only" no longer litter the landscape, we still have along way to travel before people of all races and religions feel equal—and safe!

This film should be viewed not just for a compelling civic lesson that teaches all of us that it is possible to do great things for all Americans, but also because it is truly a remarkable cinematic experience; a compelling and riveting story, extraordinary acting, and powerful directing.

LBJ was directed by Rob Reiner. What an extraordinary gift he's given yet again to America. His previous gifts include Sleepless in Seattle, When Harry Met Sally, Ghosts of Mississippi, This is Spinal Tap, Princess Bride and A Few Good Men to name but a very small handful of the over 125 films, Reiner and his company have produced.

Perhaps the greatest genius of Rob Reiner was to think that Woody Harrelson could play Lyndon Johnson. In retrospect, everyone that I talked to after the film said "Of course, Woody." But if someone had asked me about Woody playing Lyndon Johnson, I would have said, “That's hard to imagine." But not Rob Reiner, thankfully.

Also, Mr. Reiner has learned the compelling and powerful tool of brevity. The film is just over 90 minutes. It ends just in time, leaving the viewer not only invigorated, but also wanting more. A perfect ending!

I'm not going to launch into a long treatise on Woody Harrelson’s extraordinary performance and career. Rather, I simply encourage everyone to see what can be done with talent, hard work and a commitment to one’s craft--actually a passion to their craft.

It was reported that Lyndon Johnson's daughter, Luci Baines Johnson said after seeing the screening, The man I saw on the screen is the man I knew.” From the daughter of the 36th President of the United States, there can be no greater compliment.

I can't possibly ignore the huge flaw of Lyndon Johnson that hangs over this film, and that sent thousands of young men to their unnecessary deaths in Viet Nam. Yes, Lyndon Johnson was a terribly flawed human being a prominent African-American woman told me after seeing the film. Millions of people, she noted, including her own family directly benefited from his presidency. Millions of people who could not choose where to eat, sleep, walk or even piss were suddenly granted their freedom that was promised centuries before in our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and our Bill of Rights.

Of course, nothing can excuse the loss of the 55,000 people whose names are etched on the wall at the Vietnam Memorial. I know from having talked to mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters who lost family and friends in Vietnam that it is possible to celebrate the freedoms that were gained through the legislative process and initiated and forced through by a president--with all knowing the Democratic party would lose its critical base of support throughout the south.

So for the most relevant reasons: an extraordinary story, acting that no doubt will and should be given an Academy Award, and a memorable movie experience, this is a film to see.

I find this film to be very optimistic and hopeful; I’ve seen it 3 times. And I'm one of the most cynical people having spent far too much time in Washington and in elective politics over the past four decades. If a film can give me hope in this particularly dysfunctional and dangerous time, then I know for all who see LBJ, it will be an experience celebrated.