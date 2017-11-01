Leading Black Male Scholar Levies Indictment of “Insidious” Intercollegiate Athletics

aacte.org Shaun R. Harper, Clifford and Betty Allen Professor at the University of Southern California Rossier School of Education and Executive Director of the USC Race and Equity Center.

“Perhaps nowhere in higher education is the disenfranchisement of Black men more insidious than in intercollegiate athletics…it is wrong…it is absurd.” This statement was among many powerful arguments levied by University of Southern California Endowed Professor Dr. Shaun Harper during his recent guest appearance on the nationally streamed course Black Minds Matter – A Focus on Black Boys and Men in Education.

The course, taught by Distinguished Professor Dr. Luke Wood at San Diego State University, is being livestreamed at over 250 sites nationwide with a reported audience of over 10,000 learners. According to Wood, the widely publicized course is raising the national consciousness about issues facing Black boys and men in education by addressing the pervasive brutalization, criminalization, and undervaluing of Black minds in education.

Harper, who is widely regarded as one of the most influential scholars in the field of education, highlighted findings from a report that showed White men are ‘calling the shots’ in college sports. He cited salary data that overwhelmingly showed White coaches, athletic directors and conference commissioners are making millions of dollars on the backs of Black male athletes. His report also demonstrated that Black men are serving as “entertainers” to predominantly “White spectators.” Harper’s sharp criticism is in line with his previous remarks about how Black men are exploited and simultaneously disregarded on college campuses.

Harper is among a litany of notable scholars and activists who are contributing to the course, alongside Patrisse Cullors (co-founder of Black Lives Matter) and Ilyasah Shabazz (educational advocate and daughter of Malcolm X). Among these guests is Dr. Frank Harris III, a Professor of Education at San Diego State University and heralded advocate for equity in community colleges. Harris who also served as a guest speaker offered insights into how masculine identities influence student success outcomes for men of color. He noted that men of color are often apprehensive to seek out help in college settings because they have been taught to perceive help-seeking as a sign of weakness. In addition, Harris indicated that while this pattern is often true for all men, avoidance of help-seeking can be particularly pronounced among Black male collegians who are also worried about affirming stereotypes that they are academically inferior. He stated this pattern can inhibit Black men from engaging faculty, using campus resources, and ultimately succeeding in college.

Harris further noted some Black boys and men may see school as a place better suited for girls and women, because they rarely see educators in the classroom who look like them. This point was reinforced by data that demonstrates the overwhelming majority of teachers are White women. Harris argued, while “all teachers can teach men of color” inevitably more diversity among educators is needed to help alter the inadequate achievement patterns of Black males in education.

Prior to the remarks from Harper and Harris, Wood promulgated all people in society have bias. He cited research showing bias is most often manifested when time is constrained, information is incomplete, and people are stressed. Wood argued these conditions are emblematic of the daily lives of police officers and educators; therefore, noting they are prone to enacting their biases with Black boys and men. He further contended, “being biased doesn’t make you bad, it makes you human – choosing to do nothing about it is what is bad.”

