Leading global education initiative set to convene next month in Qatar

The World Innovation Summit for Education, the leading global initiative for innovation and collaboration in education, is set to convene next month in Doha, Qatar.

Since its establishment by Qatar Foundation in 2009, the biennial global WISE Summit gathers policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, corporate and government leaders from around the world to explore current trends and share their visions for co-designing the future of education.

“In the predictable economy of the past, educators could get kids ready for a job that would last their whole lives, whether it was working in a factory or being a family doctor. But with the advent of robotics, artificial intelligence, and more, there is no roadmap for what jobs will look like 10 or 20 years from now.”

“That’s why the role of classroom teachers must evolve to keep pace with the changes in the global economy and society. It’s crucial because teachers are the key to the quality of any school,“ said Feinberg, a University of Pennsylvania and Teach For America alum.

"Quality #education is the key to building peace & making development sustainable"-Her Highness Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser via @EAA_Foundation pic.twitter.com/vipHBDGPoB — UNICEF Education (@UNICEFEducation) September 17, 2017

WISE has been dedicated to enabling innovation in education around the world, reflecting the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to address important education challenges. Acknowledging uncertain times of disruption and economic strife stemming from conflict, mass migration, growing inequality, on-going, rapid technological change and other forces, this year’s theme is Co-Exist, Co-Create: Learning to Live and Work Together.

“I want to see – as I am sure do you – an education system which allows every single pupil to flourish, no matter who they are or where they come from,” said Sir Dr. Kevan Collins, Education Endowment Foundation Chief Executive and Summit speaker.

“Yet far too often we see the same story in schools across the globe: the poorest pupils – those who can’t afford the same out-of-school support that their better-off classmates can - lose out at every stage,” said Collins, a professor at the Institute of Education University of London who was knighted for services to education in 2015.

“Supporting leaders in schools and governments to make the best possible decisions based on access to independent, actionable and relevant evidence is essential if we are going to fulfill the promise of an education system where every pupil is allowed to fulfill their potential,” Collins said.

Under the leadership of its Chairperson, Her Highness, WISE is an international, multi-sectoral platform for creative thinking, debate and purposeful action. Established as a global reference in new approaches to education, the Summit presents a unique opportunity to meet, share experiences, build new partnerships and identify concrete innovative practices to address education challenges in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“Khan Academy has disrupted the education paradigm by providing alternative learning opportunities that both augment what is being taught in the classroom, and allow a user to learn at his or her own pace to master a subject. Khan Academy also collects data on student performance to structure learning models according to student outcomes,” said Borgman, a Former Director of Marketing for the Peace Corps and the Press Secretary of the National School-to-Work Office at the U.S. Department of Education during the Bill Clinton Administration.

“What Khan Academy has been able to do is shift mindsets towards awareness that students with agency are better learners,” said Borgman, one of several world-class Summit speakers scheduled to engage policymakers, educators, entrepreneurs, corporate and government leaders from around the world.

“Now doesn’t that sound reasonable? From learning to code and art history, to math and financial literacy, Borgman believes “Curiosity catalyzes learning, and the future of education must engage and excite students.”

“Access to quality education, with minimal or no cost to the user, can help the brightest minds in the most remote places rise to their individual potential, regardless of the economic or social circumstances,” said Borgman.