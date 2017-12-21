LeAnn Rimes Recreates Iconic 'Coyote Ugly' Singing Scene

The Best Movies Of 2017

"The Disaster Artist"

Which aspect of "The Disaster Artist" is right for you? The James Franco resurgence that accompanies it? The bizarro Hollywood morsel it depicts? The sprightly buddy comedy that undergirds the movie? Whatever it is, this behind-the-scenes account about Tommy Wiseau, the mythologized cult director responsible for "The Room," is the year's most infectious experience. Its humor envelops the audience, jokes lingering well past their punchlines. Franco goes above the call of a standard biopic performance, reinterpreting Tommy as a clueless oddball try-hard whose unplaceable Eastern European accent maybe has a bit of an endearing side. There's more to Wiseau, of course, but "The Disaster Artist" errs on the side of affection. And that's OK -- it's testament to the sheer fun of movies.

A24