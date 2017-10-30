Learn to Lead!

In the following writings, I will be delivering a three-part series discussing the important aspects of leadership. Every team needs a great leader! To be a successful leader you MUST be able to identify yourself as a leader and the qualities that make you successful in that role. It is time you learn what type of leader you're going to be! I hope you enjoy this series as much as I enjoyed writing it!!!

Chapter 1: Make A Decision . . . Who Are You?

I mean it when I say, "always be true to yourself." YOU know your dreams and aspirations more than anyone else, chase after them!!! It is very hard to be successful; if you are only worried about YOURSELF! Do not be selfish...Help others when they are in need of assistance! Make sure that you are conquering every day; absorbing the positive from everything you do! Which leads me to my next point…”FRIENDSHIP.” Remember to always honor your friendships, there is no better way to put this. Your friends will be there to help YOU focus your efforts on what you CAN control! Anytime a challenge comes your way, don’t run. . . OVERCOME! Leadership starts with leading yourself! Having a mentor that you look up to is ALWAYS beneficial to your future success.